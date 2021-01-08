ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser loaded with upper classmen, experience heading into the 2021 season. That experience will be key for the Scouts to close out games this season.
Head coach Billy Harrison touches upon the experience his squad has under their belt heading into this season. Knowing each others tendencies and how to play together will be beneficial in helping to close out games this season.
The Scouts start out with quite the stretch taking on the likes of Wilson, Muhlenberg, and Reading within their first five games. This stretch will let Harrison and his squad see what they're made of early on.