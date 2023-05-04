KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Palisades is right at the top of the Colonial League along with Northwestern. The Pirates posing a serious threat to compete for titles this postseason.
The Pirates have suffered just one loss on the season at the hands of Pen Argyl, and they responded with an, 8-0 win the second time around. Currently riding an 11-game winning streak this is a well balanced group.
Coming into the 2023 season, the Pirates had a list of goals they were looking to accomplish throughout the season. Up to this point, they checked off plenty and are still motivated to check off more.