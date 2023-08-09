BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic is one several programs in the EPC that is beginning a new era in 2023. Tyler Ward takes over a Golden Hawks team that finished 6-6 a season ago, making a trip to the District finals in the process.
Ward played collegiately at nearby Lehigh University, where he also spent time as a coach following his playing days before moving on to Franklin & Marshall. From the collegiate ranks, Ward spent time in both Georgia and Alabama at the high school level.
The community has welcomed Ward with open arms, and community is something he preaches before football.
"For me, the football is always secondary, like I am person first then process. The first thing we did was talk about culture and the way we wanted to act. You know if you are going to put Beca High football on your shirt what does that mean and how do we want to carry ourselves."
The players already seeing the culture shift with Ward leading the way. Jacob Sutton noticed it from day one the energy that Ward brings to the program, wanting everyone to work at his level.
"He wants everybody to work as hard as him and he works out with us sometimes to show how things are down you know what I'm saying."
Bethlehem Catholic will look to start the new era off on the right foot this season.