BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty has had a stretch of down years recently, but in 2021 they get a face fresh at the helm instilling a new culture.
Shawn Daignault joins the Hurricanes, after having spent time most recently at Northampton. Daignault has an array of experience between high school and college.
Liberty has gone winless the last two seasons, something that is very unlike this program to do. Daignault mentioned that he hasn't even talked about who they play week one or at any point.
For now, it's all about getting better each day. One position in. particular with a focus on that is at quarterback, where Tommy Mason and Peyton Carson are in the midst of a competition.
The Hurricanes will kick off their season at East Stroudsburg South.