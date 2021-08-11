BETHLEHEM, Pa. - When Bethlehem Catholic kicks the 2021 season off, a new head coach will be roaming the sidelines for the Golden Hawks.
Kyle Haas came back to his alma mater during the off season after some very successful campaigns at Northampton. So far in the early going, Haas has noticed the players getting more and more acclimated to his style of coaching.
After a 4-4 campaign, the Golden Hawks will be looking for a more 'complete' 2021 season. Senior quarterback, Jared Richardson is hopeful for this season with plenty of key players returning.
The coaching staff has quite a bit of shake-up from the recent regime, but the experience isn't lacking. Overall the Golden Hawks could be serious contenders in the EPC.