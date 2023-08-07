NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern dropped a classification in 2022, going down to the PIAA-3A level. The Tigers able to capture their first District title in seven years with the new classification.
For head coach Josh Snyder, he expects that to be the "new norm" for the Tigers, but knows that there is still work to be done.
"Our expectations are high. But you know, it doesn’t just happen overnight. You can’t just click your fingers and sustain that that success that we’ve had. It takes great expectations every single rep."
The Tigers lost 14 players to graduation from the District title team a season ago, but they believe in the new talent that is set to step in.
Just six seniors represent their class for the Tigers in 2023, Blaine Snyder one of those leaders on the field. Snyder already showing those traits and having faith in the new talent.
“Obviously we lost Cade (Christopher), but we got two young quarterbacks ready to step in and fill that spot, and they’re pretty good passers."
Aside from the quarterback position, the Tigers are deep in the skill positions.
"You know, there’s a bunch of good football players and this might be the deepest class of our team in the skills positions that I’ve had here over the course of the last 12 years or so" Josh Snyder commenting on his current group.
The Tigers start with a tough stretch of games through two weeks, a good gauge for the program from the beginning.