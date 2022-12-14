NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to plain rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&