The All-American honors for high school field hockey were announced on Wednesday, and two Berks players were named. Erika Culp and Aubreigh Uba, each named to the All-American team.
Culp, a Wilson West Lawn product helped guide the Bulldogs to the PIAA-3A title game. The senior scored 28 goals and led Berks County in assists as well. She is committed to St. Joesph's University in Philly.
Earning Third team All-American honors, Uba from Berks Catholic was the areas leading goal scorer, with 44 goals on the season.
Players each season are selected by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.