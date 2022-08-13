HARRISBURG - The Fightin Phils received strong pitching for the third consecutive game but could not muster much offense in a 2-0 loss to Harrisburg on Saturday at FNB Field.
Griff McGarry was the hard-luck loser as he allowed only a pair of unearned runs in the fourth inning as the Senators scored twice when Reading (48-59) committed a pair of errors on the same play.
The Fightin Phils actually outhit the hosts 6-3. McCarthy Tatum had a trio of hits, including a triple for the visitors.
Reading will go for the series win on Sunday when the teams play the finale at 1 p.m.