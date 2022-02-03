ST. JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Reading Royals continued to build upon their division lead with an impressive, 9-2 win over second place, Newfoundland.
The Royals got a pair of hat tricks from Trevor Gooch and Thomas Ebbing. Each scored one goal in the second period and completed their hat tricks in the third period.
Both teams were scoreless in the first period before an offensive explosion took place the rest of the way. The Royals scoring four goals in the second and five goals in the third.
Dominic Cormier, Jacob Pritchard and Brad Morrison scoring the other three goals for the Royals.
Reading has built an eight point lead over the Growlers. These two teams will take to the ice again on Friday night.