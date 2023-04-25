READING, Pa. - Afternoon college baseball in Reading, as Alvernia continued its winning ways. The Golden Wolves knocked off Rutgers-Camden, 5-4 with some late inning heroics.
After falling behind, 1-0 in the top of the second the Golden Wolves would respond immediately. Jason Lind with a blast to left center field giving the Golden Wolves a, 2-1 lead.
The Raptors would tie things up in the sixth and grab the lead back in the seventh, 4-3. Bottom of the seventh, the Golden Wolves would get another two-run home run. Thomas Faggioni with a towering shot to put the Golden Wolves ahead for good, 5-4.
Alvernia notches its fourth straight win and continues to make a push toward first place.