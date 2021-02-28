EASTON, Pa. - The Easton boys' and girls' basketball teams have been held out of the upcoming District XI tournament following positive COVID cases within the school.
The school board following a 14-day policy of no signs and negative tests, as opposed to the states guidelines of 8-10 days. The case was reported on February 20th.
The parents of players started a petition to reverse the ruling and get their teams back into the tournament. The petition has collected over 1000 signees already, they plan to present it to the school board on Monday.