READING, Pa. - Reading suffered its second straight loss to Somerset to start the homestand, 9-3. The Patriots jumped out to a, 6-0 lead through the top of the second inning and never looked back.
In the first inning the Patriots wasting no time, Ben Rice with a solo home run to open the scoring, 1-0. The power hitting would continue in the second, Aaron. Palenski with a two-run blast.
The Patriots hit four home runs between the games first two innings to grab hold of the early lead.
Oliver Dunn would get the Fightin Phils on the board in the fourth with a solo shot of his own, 6-1.
The Fightins wouldn't muster much else offensively as the Patriots held firm for the win.