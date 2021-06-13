ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A four run top of the ninth propelled the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon.
The IronPigs came back twice in this game, once in the second inning scoring two runs on fielder's choice plays. Rafael Marchan drove in the first run, and Darick Hall drove in the second hitting into a double play.
In the fourth, the Red Wings would regain the lead on a home run, two innings later the IronPigs would get a solo home run of their own from Nick Maton.
A grand slam in the ninth inning gave Rochester the lead for good.
The IronPigs have an off day Monday before hitting the road to Worcester for a series beginning Tuesday night.