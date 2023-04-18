BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty Hurricanes softball program is going through a resurgence in 2023. Head coach Sam Carrodo has helped to guide his club to within one win of clinching a District playoff spot so far.
The Hurricanes currently sitting at, 9-3 on the season and looking to make noise in more than just the District tournament.
Carrodo looks at the last few down seasons as the stepping stones to reach this point with the program. They're already one win away from tying their total wins over the last two seasons combined.
The hard work and patience is paying off for the Hurricanes in 2023, with some fun mixed in. Senior outfielder, Molly Devers emphasizing the fun and relaxed aspect to their game.
This is a loaded Hurricanes roster that Carrodo has faith in each one up and down the lineup to make a play or get a hit.
A rough few years for Carrodo on and off the diamond, having lost his wife in the Fall to cancer, this Hurricanes squad has been some of the best therapy for him. Getting the chance to help and see these girls evolve as players and succeed on and off the field has brought him joy.
The team rallying behind their coach, playing for his late wife as well as Carrodo.