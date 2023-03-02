PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Pen Argyl girls basketball team is one win away from capturing a District title. After having won just ten games total the past two seasons, the Green Knights have doubled that in the 2022-23 season.
Standing in the Green Knights way of a District title, Palmerton, and they have yet to beat the Blue Bombers.
A core group of upperclassmen have led the way in this resurgent season for the Green Knights. Putting in the extra time to get this program back into a position to win titles.
Friday night at Whitehall High School, they'll be looking to reap the rewards of their hard work with a District XI title.