Saucon Valley football preview 2021

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley is bringing back a very experienced team in 2021, with a returning player at nearly every position. This Panthers group is poised to contend for a league title. 

This is a group that has been together since middle school, and they have been waiting for this moment. 

Two key seniors leading the way for the Panthers are wide receiver Ty Csencsits and quarterback Dante Mahaffey. Both are ready to kick the ball off and get this season underway. 

With the addition of Schuylkill League teams joining the fold this season, these two seniors know the challenges that are ahead in the schedule. Especially right from the start against Notre Dame Green Pond.