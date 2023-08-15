READING, Pa. - Reading's first home stand of the month coming in the midst of it, Somerset coming to town. The Fightins edged by the Patriots thanks to a two-run seventh inning.
Scoreless through three innings the Fightins would break the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth, Oliver Dunn with a solo shot, 1-0.
The lead wouldn't last long with the Patriots tying things up in the top of the fifth, they would add one more in the sixth for the, 2-1 lead. In the home half, Dunn again coming up big offensively with a two-run single, 3-2 Fightins.
Another short lived lead as the Patriots scored two more runs in the seventh to grab the lead right back, 4-3 and that's how it would end.