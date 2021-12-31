SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Thursday night, the Boyertown Bears were one local team with plenty of success.
The Bears as a team came away with third place for the tourney, Cape Henlopen won the team title.
Thursday night, the Bears brought home some individual gold though. At 106, Gabe Coleman gets the fall for the win, and at 113 Luke Heimbach gets a decision.
Then at 135, Chance Babb picks up another win in the finals for the Bears. A successful day on the mats for Boyertown.