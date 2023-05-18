READING, Pa. - A doubleheader of lacrosse titles on Thursday night at Albright College. Twin Valley holding off Wyomissing to complete the three-peat, 7-6.
The Raiders taking control early on in this one, already up 2-0 Kaitlyn Davis finds the back of the net, 3-0. They would add one more before the Spartans began to make a comeback.
Ashley Baker helping the Spartans stick around in this one, cutting the deficit right before the half, 4-2.
The Spartans would get within one goal before the Raider pulled away, again. Davis finding the back of the net once again, her second goal of the night, 5-3. Samantha Rhoads with two goals as well for the Raiders, as she helped push the lead to, 7-3.
Down the stretch the Spartans refusing to go away, Baker finding the back of the net for her second goal of the night making it, 7-5. Just a few moments later, Kacey Maggs would get the Spartans within one, but that would be all.
Twin Valley spoils Wyomissings attempt to capture their first county title.