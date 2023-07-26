ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One major Summer basketball down, one more to go. Thursday is the start of the A-Town Throwdown at Cedar Beach and across several local indoor gyms.
This marquee event features boys and girls tournaments at both the varsity and JV level. Pool play the focus of the first few days before champions are crowned by Sunday night.
Each year this competition features plenty of local talent from the EPC and Colonial Leagues, along with schools coming in from Bucks, Berks and Montgomery Counties.
That doesn't meant the committee shys away from injecting some fresh teams into the field. Teams representing Delaware, New Jersey and New York to partake in the event this year.