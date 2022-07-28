ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A-Town Throwdown heading indoors on day one thanks to mother nature, plenty of local teams in action to tip off the action.
Whitehall one of the local teams starting things off with a win, taking down Sankofa, 42-31.
The Zephyrs controlled this one for much of the way, leading by 16 at one point in the second half. Sankofa would cut it down to single digits but get no closer.
Elsewhere, Phillipsburg taking down Southern Lehigh, 48-38 in a back and forth affair between the two squads.
The Spartans held a one point lead at the half, but the second half would belong to the Stateliners en route to the win. They would inch away from the Spartans for the rest of the game.
Moving on throughout the day, Freedom worked their way to a victory over Chambersburg, 62-56.
The Patriots tied this one up late to send things into overtime. A clutch Nick Ellis three in the overtime period, his first of the game, helps push the Patriots to the win.
Later in the night, Malvern Prep holding off Nazareth, 45-35. Prep trailed by one going into the half.
The Blue Eagles were led by Sina Ramin with 12 in the effort.