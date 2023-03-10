HERSHEY, Pa. - The latter half of the day at the Giant Center was for the 3A wrestlers to take the mats. Bethlehem Catholic, Nazareth and Easton leading the way in the team standings.
An all Lehigh Valley matchup early on, Golden Hawks Nathan Desmond gets the fall on the Red Rovers Christopher Kelly at 114. Desmond one of the seven Golden Hawks that are still in title contention.
Andrew Harmon joining Desmond in the quarterfinals, winning by tech fall at 160.
The Red Rovers at 127 would bounce back, Benjamin Fanelli gets a takedown in overtime. Fanelli becomes one of three Red Rovers wrestlers to advance to the quarterfinals.
Tahir Parkins and Sonny Sasso, two out of five Blue Eagles to advance to the quarterfinals. Parkins with the tech fall at 127 and Sasso with a pin in the 215 bout.
Other EPC programs showing out, Northampton's Dagen Condomitti with the win at 152. Later on, Adrian Gacek from Parkland scores the tech fall in the 189 lb division.