The Round of 16 in Tulsa took place on Friday afternoon, three area wrestlers still contending for a NCAA title heading into the matches. All three, still in contention following the initial bouts for the day.
Lehigh's Josh Humphreys knocked off Jared Franek of North Dakota State to get within one win of an NCAA title. Humphreys is one of three Mountain Hawks vying for All-America honors.
Sophomores Malyke Hines and Michael Beard will contend for those honors on Friday night in the fourth round of consolation matches.
Two other local products, Sammy Sasso and Mikey Labriola get within one more win of collecting NCAA gold.
All three wrestlers will hit the mats on Friday night in the semifinals. hoping to make it to Saturday for a national championship bout.