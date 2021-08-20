ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic only lost two games a season ago en route to their District XI-AAAA title. That 2020 fueled by a strong senior class, the Vikings now look to the future.
Head coach Tim McGorry has continued to instill confidence in his young group; the Vikings only have six seniors in 2021. He has praised his senior group though as leaders for those under them.
Outside of losing players, McGorry lost his offensive coordinator. Two new additions were made since in Dan Kendra and Rob Melosky. Both very welcome additions to the Vikings coaching staff.