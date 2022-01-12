NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern girls basketball team has arrived ahead of schedule. The young, Lady Tigers are looking like serious Colonial League title contenders.
This is a group that features an all-freshman starting backcourt, but from their play you wouldn't know it. At 9-3, they are one of the top teams in the League and District.
Head coach Chris Deutsch is very happy with the product his squad has put together on the court, but even he is a little shocked at how well things are going so soon.
The Tigers face a tough test in Wilson on Wednesday night. The Warriors coming into this game with the same record, and sitting one spot behind them in the District XI standings.