READING, Pa. - Wilson-West Lawn came up short on the county, but brought home District III gold in 2021. That team, senior-laden, 12 in total having moved on.
Among those 12, three playing Division I collegiate baseball. This current group, still with D1 talent.
Cole Leaman and Rueben Livingston return for the Bulldogs in 2022. Leanman, a solid arm on the mound heading to Lehigh, and Livingston a dangerous bat at the plate will be going to Kent State.
These two seniors leading the charge for a younger group this time around.
Wilson went on a trip to Myrtle Beach to prep themselves for the season, and the positives signs coming back from that trip, the Bulldogs bats are alive and well.