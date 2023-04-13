READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins finally breaking the schnide, edging past the Hartford Yard Goats in game three of the series, 4-2.
Mick Abel toed the rubber for the Fightins on Thursday night going four innings. Abel allowed just one run and two walks while striking out four batters. A better turn off events for one of the Phillies top prospects in his second appearance.
In the fourth inning, the Fightins offense giving Abel some run support. Carlos De La Cruz with a two-run blast to right for a, 2-1 lead.
All tied up heading into the bottom of the sixth, Cam Cannon would break the tie with an RBI single. Two innings later, Matt Kroon adding some insurance with an RBI single of his own.
Reading earns its first win of the season.