Justin Crawford

Justin Crawford, left, shakes hands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred adter being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 17th pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 22, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A pair of Phillies top prospects each contributed to the National League Futures team 5-0 win over their counterparts from the American League.

Reading pitcher Mick Abel started and earned the win in the seven-inning contest. The right-hander went one inning, striking out two of the four batters he faced.

Clearwater Threshers outfielder Justin Crawford also started the game and brought home the second NL run with a sacrifice fly. Crawford also lined out to center field in his other plate appearance.

Nasim Nunez of the Florida Marlins organization had a three-run double for the National League and was awarded the Larry Doby Award as the Futures Game MVP.