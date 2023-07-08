A pair of Phillies top prospects each contributed to the National League Futures team 5-0 win over their counterparts from the American League.
Reading pitcher Mick Abel started and earned the win in the seven-inning contest. The right-hander went one inning, striking out two of the four batters he faced.
Clearwater Threshers outfielder Justin Crawford also started the game and brought home the second NL run with a sacrifice fly. Crawford also lined out to center field in his other plate appearance.
Nasim Nunez of the Florida Marlins organization had a three-run double for the National League and was awarded the Larry Doby Award as the Futures Game MVP.