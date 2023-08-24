Today

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers; unseasonably cool for late August.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggier with a few showers and thunderstorms overnight; a few heavy downpours possible as the humid air arrives.

Tomorrow

Becoming partly sunny, warm, and humid; a shower or thunderstorm is possible early and late in the day, mostly south and east, but much of the day remains dry.