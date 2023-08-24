HARRISBURG, Pa. - Mick Abel tossed a gem for the Reading Fightin Phils in a bounce back win on Wednesday night. The Fightins knocking off Harrisburg, 6-1.
Abel would throw seven strong innings allowing just two hits and one run, he'd strikeout three batters and walk four. It was Abel's fourth earned win on the season.
The Fightins jumped out to a three-run lead through the top of the third inning, scoring one run in each inning.
Jhailyn Ortiz getting things going in the first with a ground out allowing one run to score. In the second, Madison Stokes launched a solo shot to double up the Fightins lead. Ortiz again in the third would drive in another run, this time with a RBI double, 3-0.
In the home half of the third the Senators would score their lone run.
Later, in the fifth inning Ortiz once again would provide more offense for the Fightins. Another double, this one driving in two runs, he'd finish with four RBIs total.
They'd tack on one more run in the ninth before the game came to a close.