The annual Baseball America's Top-100 Prospects list has been released for 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies landing two players on it.
It's the second straight year that the Phillies have landed two players on the Top-100 list. Both players this year coming on the other side of the top-50.
Mick Abel, a right-handed pitcher, comes in at number 51 on the list. Short Stop Bryson Stott comes in at number 67.
Stott, spent a big portion the year in Double-A Reading last season, ended his season in the Lehigh Valley. He hit .299 with 16 home runs across three levels. A solid showing in the Fall, Stott is a hopeful to earn an MLB promotion this Spring.