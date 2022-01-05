READING, Pa. - The Albright men's basketball team secured their first conference win on Wednesday night with a home win over Widener, 69-68. Overtime was needed to determine the winner between these two.
The Lions were paced offensively by Isaiah Harris and Sidney Brown, each finishing the game with 18 points in the win.
Albright found themselves in quite a hole with eight minutes left in regulation, down by 13. They fought their way back to earn the win. A group that willed themselves to their first MAC win, one that was much needed.
It was Harris who hit the game clinching shot in the overtime period for the Lions.