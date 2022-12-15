READING, Pa. - It's rivalry weekend in Reading as Albright and Alvernia are set to clash on the court this Saturday. The Lions are coming in off a tough win against Messiah.
With a new style of play being implemented, more pressing and up-tempo on both sides of the court and utilizing depth off the bench. The Lions are sitting at 5-4, eyeing a spot atop the MAC Commonwealth.
They're currently the highest scoring team in the conference with eight players averaging no-less than eight points per game, three of them in double-digits.
This is a team that appears to be finding their groove at the right time heading into a rivalry game with the Golden Wolves.
Albright Prepares for Rivalry Showdown
