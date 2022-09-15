EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers.
After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
The two evenly-matched teams would end in a scoreless tie. Emmaus is now 8-0-1 on the season and ACC is 6-1-1.