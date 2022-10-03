NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Central Catholic girls volleyball locked up in an exciting five-set match on Monday at Schneider Gymnasium.
The Konkrete Kids, winners of seven straight, were in control early and after winning the first set, went up 2-0 on an ace by Naomi Nebiyu. Senior Molly Hughes honored in the first set for her 1000th career assist.
The Vikettes stayed alive by winning the third set and then Milly Wolfe displayed some nifty touch to help the visitors win a back-and-forth affair 25-23 to even the match.
Riding that momentum, Anna Quinn helps Central Catholic win the deciding set 17-15 to complete the comeback.