ALLENTOWN - The action continues this weekend at Cedar Beach as many of the top teams and players in the region try to "survive-and-advance" in the double-elimination Cedar Beach Basketball Showcase.
Defending state champion Reading is in to the Big School final four on Sunday after knocking off Berks Catholic 52-44 behind 13 points from Yadiel Cruz who also delivered the winning points in their double-OT win over Phillipsburg on Friday.
The Red Knights will face Allentown Central Catholic, who defeated Ephrata 42-26 as Jahrel Vigo led the Vikings with 13 points. The other half of the bracket features Muhlenberg, a 52-44 winner over Liberty, against Parkland "A" who knocked off Nazareth 48-23.
In the Small School bracket, Palmerton keeps rolling with a 61-43 win over Salisbury as Brayden Hosier netted 23 points. The Blue Bombers will play the other unbeaten team in the bracket, Holy Cross, at 10 a.m. Holy Cross defeated Kutztown 58-28 on Saturday.
The championship game for the small schools is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the large school title game to follow at 7 p.m. All games are scheduled to be played outdoors at Cedar Beach but will be moved to Whitehall in the event of inclement weather.