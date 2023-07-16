WHITEHALL, Pa. (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - Central Catholic turned up the defense in the second half to overtake Parkland 48-38 to win the Large School Division of the Cedar Beach Basketball Showcase.
It was the second win of the day for Vikings against their EPC foe, having edged the Trojans 48-45 earlier in the day as part of the double-elimination event. In the title-game rematch, Parkland held a 32-25 lead five minutes into the second half before the Vikings outscored them 23-6 the rest of the way to earn the crown.
Jahrel Vigo scored 30 points in the first game against the Trojans and added 23 in the championship game en route to earning MVP honors for ACC.