The Central Catholic boys' basketball team and the Northampton girls' basketball squad triumphed on Thursday night as EPC play resumed after the holiday break. The Vikings held on for a 56-54 win over Easton at Easton Area Middle School while the Konkrete Kids defeated Pleasant Valley 50-34.
Nick Filchner led ACCHS with a game-high 18 points.
The Rovers' game-tying shot attempt went in the rim, but was too late. The clock had already expired.
In the contest between Northampton and Easton, the Konkrete Kids were led by Devyn Demchak, who totaled a game-high 13 points. Northampton improved to 8-2 with the victory.
The K-Kids outscored the Bears 20-0 in the third quarter.