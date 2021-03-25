HERSHEY, Pa. - Central Catholic captured the area's first boys' basketball state title in 35 years. The Vikings defeated Hickory 41-40 in the PIAA final on Thursday night at the Giant Center.
ACCHS built a 26-12 halftime lead and led by 10 heading into the fourth quarter. Hickory battled back and actually took a 40-39 lead with 53 seconds left in the game.
A Tyson Thomas basket seconds later proved to be the game winner as the Vikings escaped with a one-point win.
The Vikings won the District 11 4A title earlier this season, which qualified them for a spot in the state tournament.
This is a developing story. Highlights and more coverage on 69News at 10 p.m.