NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Central Catholic and Easton won the EPC boys' and girl's 2021 lacrosse championships, respectively, on Thursday night at Northampton High School. Both teams defeated Emmaus in the finals with the Vikings taking down the Green Hornets 12-4 and the Red Rovers posting a 10-5 win over Emmaus.
In the boys' final, Emmaus jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game, but ACCHS responded well by fighting back from a 2-0 lead to take a 6-2 lead at halftime. The Vikings actually scored seven straight goals, including the first minutes of the third quarter, before Emmaus found. the back of the net again.
In the girls' championship tilt, Easton held on to a 3-1 lead at halftime, but in the second half the undefeated Rovers outscored the Green Hornets 7-4 to earn the conference crown. Lindsay Berger finished with three goals.