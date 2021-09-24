EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus and Central Catholic battled to a 2-2 draw in an EPC boys' soccer match on Friday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Three minutes into the contest the Vikings took a 1-0 lead with a goal by Maksym Komperda, but one minute later Emmaus responded with a score by Ryan Kiernan.
Later in the first half, Emmaus took the lead with a goal by Logan Mains. Just four minutes after that goal Central Catholic tied the game 2-2 with the second goal of the day by Komperda.
Emmaus remained undefeated while Central Catholic still has just one loss after the draw.