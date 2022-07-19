BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh University baseball team had it's 17th and 18th draft selections all-time announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Juniors, Adam Retzbach and Carlos Torres both got the call on Tuesday that they had been drafted. Retzbach, a catcher, was selected 407th overall in the 14th round by the Baltimore Orioles. Torres, selected 596th overall in the 20th round by the Colorado Rockies.
This is the third time in the last four years that the Mountain Hawks have had players taken off the board.
Retzbach ended the year batting .293 with 11 home runs, the Patriot League leader, he added 46 RBIs. Defensively, he threw out a league leading 17 runners, with a fielding percentage of .991. His numbers earning him First-Team All-Patriot League honors.
On the mount, Torres was a member of the Mountain Hawks starting rotation during the 2022 season. He finished with a record of 3-1, with 45 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched.
These two Mountain Hawks join four others looking to pave their Road to the Show.