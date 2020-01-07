PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies announced additional guests that will be joining the lineup for the team's upcoming Winter Caravan, which is stopping in the Lehigh Valley later this month. Pitcher Vince Velasquez, broadcaster Tom McCarthy, and the Phillies Phanatic will now be in attendance.
That aforementioned trio will join the two guests who were previously announced, new manager Joe Girardi and outfielder Roman Quinn.
The Phillies Winter Caravan is set to be in the Lehigh Valley on Jan. 23.