READING, Pa. - Adirondack scored three unanswered goals in the final period to pull away for a 5-2 win over Reading on Sunday at Santander Arena.
Thomas Ebbing and Jacob Pritchard netted goals in the first and second periods, resepectively, as the Royals were tied at 2-2 through 40 minutes. Shane Harper got what proved to be the game-winner for the Thunder in the first 30 seconds of the final period. It was the second goal of the game for Harper as Adirondack took 2-of-3 from Reading in the weekend series.
The Royals will host Worcester on Tuesday night.