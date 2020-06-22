Boxer Joseph Adorno is set to enter the ring for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began as it is still is hitting locations across the county. Adorno will fight on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
The Allentown native has been out in California training due to the the closure of all gyms in Pennsylvania over the past several weeks. More recently he has been in quarantine in Vegas, a mandate from event officials as part of their safety protocols leading up to Tuesday's fight.
No fans will be in attendance and only two coaches were allowed to accompany Adorno on-site to the event location.