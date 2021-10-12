READING, Pa. - Following a lengthy break in game action the Reading Royals are eager to return to the ice. The ECHL club hasn't played a game since March 8, 2019.
The team's 2019 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the organization opted out of the shortened 2020-21 season due to the ongoing affects of the pandemic.
This year's roster features several players who were on that squad in 2019 and they feel there is unfinished business from that season.
The team is scheduled to begin preseason play on Friday night.