SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The AHL previously announced an indefinite suspension of operations as concerns about the coronavirus grew. As the pandemic continues the league announced on Monday that the suspension of play would "not be lifted before May."
League officials noted in a statement on Monday that they advised teams of that updated timeline. Also, they recommended that teams help current AHL players return to their primary residences as the break will be extended for at least six weeks.
This move confirms that the Lehigh Valley Phantoms won't play next until at least May, if not later. The Phantoms are the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate. The ECHL announced on Saturday that they canceled the rest of their 2019-20 season.