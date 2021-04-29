The AHL front office announced Thursday afternoon that the Calder Cup Playoffs will not be held this year due to health and safety protocols with COVID-19.
Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson commented on the season overall and the lack of a Calder playoff, "While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development."
While the Calder Cup will not be awarded, each division can come up with their own playoff or way to determine a winner.
In the North Division, home to the Phantoms, the division winner will be determined by first place in points. The winner will be awarded the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy. Currently the Phantoms are in second place, three points behind the Hershey Bears.
Additionally the league announced the start date for the 2021-22 season, October 15th. Division alignments and schedule information will be released at a later date.