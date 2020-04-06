ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kurtis Gabriel of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was named the team's winner of the AHL Man of the Year award, the team announced on Monday. Gabriel garnered the honor for his contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2019-20 season.
Gabriel is now one of the 31 finalists for the AHL's overall Man of the Year award.
It feels great to be recognized although it's not necessary," Gabriel said in a news release from the team. "I think the people we get out to reach are extremely grateful for our time, and I am also extremely grateful for them thinking I can help them or benefit their lives at all.
"It goes both ways, I get just as much out of it as the kids I meet, whether it be around the rink, or at a hospital, or at a sled hockey practice. The volunteers at events help a ton, as well as the Phantoms staff that facilitates most of the events and appearances. It starts from the top, from owners who hire great people, and bring in great people. It's just people helping people and I am happy to be a part of it."
Gabriel is the only player in the AHL or NHL to use rainbow pride tape on his tick for every game to show support for the LGBTQ community. Additionally, he volunteers for the Phantoms Charities Youth Sled Hockey Team.
Video courtesy of Lehigh Valley Phantoms