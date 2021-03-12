ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The AHL has announced the a scheduled change for this Saturday's Phantoms and Devils game at the PPL Center. The two teams recently had their game suspended after the first period due to health and safety protocols.
Due to precautions with COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils, the league has rescheduled Saturday's game for Sunday, April 11th at 5:05 PM.
The Phantoms have stated that all fans who had purchased tickets to the game this Saturday should hold onto them, and they will be good for the game in April.