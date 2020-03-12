The American Hockey League, the league in which the Lehigh Valley Phantoms play, announced on Thursday that they are suspending play. This puts the Phantoms' 2020 season on hold.
The AHL releases a statement on Thursday.
"With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated.
The Phantoms released their own statement shortly after the announcement that noted the team will be communicating with season ticket holders and other affected parties.